COLORFUL unveils iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Neptune OC-V Liquid Cooled Read

COLORFUL reveals its new iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Neptune OC-V – with an all-in-one (AIO) liquid closed-loop cooler (CLC).

The company is using a beefy 26-phase (14 + 8 + 4) VRM solution that chews power down from its 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors, while COLORFUL has factory overclocked GPU speeds of up to 1755MHz boost (1695MHz reference) and stock 19.5Gbps GDDR6X memory.









The CLC itself keeps the GA102 GPU, GDDR6X memory chips, and VRM cool — with a 240mm x 120mm radiator that COLORFUL dons with ARGB LED illuminated fans on the card and AIO radiator.

Source: tweaktown.com