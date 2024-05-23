A Global Microsoft Bing Malfunction Occurred, Disrupting Search Functions in ChatGPT, Copilot, and DuckDuckGo

A Microsoft system malfunction, likely related to the Bing platform API, has resulted in the disruption of search services such as ChatGPT, Copilot, and DuckDuckGo. Websites and services affiliated with Bing have either completely ceased operations or are experiencing intermittent outages.

Impact of the Microsoft Outage

The issues, believed to have started around 10:00 MSK, were presumed to be related to the Bing API, affecting all services that rely on Microsoft’s search system. Bing’s search service was previously impaired by the glitch but is gradually returning to deliver correct search results.

Alternative systems relying on the Bing API, including DuckDuckGo and Ecosia, have ceased displaying search results. The Microsoft Copilot system is also experiencing similar issues, denying users access to search results. Furthermore, users of the ChatGPT Plus subscription, which usually supports internet-search capabilities, are witnessing a system error when executing search commands.

Status Update and Acknowledgment

Microsoft acknowledged the outage’s impact on the Copilot service, claiming that the company was “working on identifying the issue’s cause.” However, the Microsoft service health monitoring platform has not indicated any service failures so far. Both OpenAI and Ecosia administrations have confirmed the issues with their search functions, with OpenAI notably exploring the cause of the problem.