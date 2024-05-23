AMD introduces Anti-Lag 2.0 feature to reduce latency- It won’t be available for all games, but it’s already in Counter-Strike 2

AMD Relaunches Anti-Lag Feature Renamed Anti-Lag 2 Post Redesign

After an abrupt removal in February due to conflicts with various multiplayer game anti-cheat systems, Anti-Lag+, a critical functionality within Radeon drivers, is being reinstated by Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). Renamed as Anti-Lag 2, the function has undergone a significant redesign.

Initial Reaction to Anti-Lag+

In its first iteration, alongside HYPR-RX and FSR3 technologies, Anti-Lag+ was introduced and hailed for its game performance enhancement capabilities. The functioning of Anti-Lag+ was at the driver level, eliminating the need for integrating it into each game. Supposedly, it was compatible with certain games at the time of the launch. However, the function clashed with anti-cheat platforms of multiplayer games such as Counter-Strike 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, PUBG, Apex Legends, and others, effectively banning users. Its frame synchronization technology targeted the game code to improve synchronization and reduce lag altogether, which, unfortunately, caused anti-cheating software to mistake it for cheating software.

AMD’s Solution: Anti-Lag 2

Notably, AMD quickly removed Anti-Lag+ from its new driver and set out to redesign the feature altogether. The outcome, Anti-Lag 2, though similar to its predecessor in essence, requires direct integration into the game just like the original Anti-Lag technology.

Collaboration with Valve

AMD worked closely with Valve, the gaming giant whose games were the first to object to Anti-Lag+, to create Anti-Lag 2 intending to prevent user bans and to ensure the function worked correctly before the official release. Underpinned by frame synchronization technology just like Anti-Lag+, Anti-Lag 2 aims to reduce lag during gameplay.

The integrated Radeon Anti-Lag 2 technology synchronizes frames at the game coding level and couples with driver-controlled processor speed for optimal synchronization. Being an in-game technology, developers will need to include Anti-Lag 2 into their games. Counter-Strike 2 is the first game to accept and be compatible with this feature, notes AMD in their blog.

Expanded Architecture Support

On a more inclusive note, Anti-Lag 2 supports a wider range of graphic architectures. Unlike its predecessor that worked only on RDNA 3 architecture video cards, Anti-Lag 2 operates on Radeon RX 5000, RX 6000 video cards, and Ryzen 6000 APU integrated graphics.

Beta Version of Anti-Lag 2 Releases

The beta version of Anti-Lag 2 is now available as part of the preview of AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.5.1 for Anti-Lag 2 Technical Preview. Currently, only Counter-Strike 2 supports the new feature, following a related update.

What’s Next for Gamers?

The Counter-Strike 2 graphics settings will automatically activate the AMD Anti-Lag 2 function. However, should any issues arise, AMD encourages its users to contact support via the feedback form within the AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition.