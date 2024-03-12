Microsoft explains how to completely remove the OneDrive cloud service from certain Windows

Microsoft Supplies Windows Users with Guidance for OneDrive Removal

New instructions for disabling and undertaking a full removal of OneDrive from Windows has appeared on Microsoft’s support portal. This service, previously introduced as the main cloud storage in Windows, was once unremovable.

How to Disable, Deactivate, or Delete OneDrive

The step-by-step guide comes forth as a solution for users who want to disable, deactivate, or fully remove OneDrive. Microsoft suggests users of Windows 10 and 11 to ‘unlink’ OneDrive from their computers while assuring continued access to uploaded files through OneDrive.com. After unlinking, OneDrive can be ‘hidden’ on Windows or removed, a procedure that Microsoft breaks down. This last option is only viable on ‘certain versions of Windows’, Android, and iOS devices.

Uninstall OneDrive through Control Panel

OneDrive can be fully removed from Windows like any other software using the ‘Applications’ section found in Control Panel. This is only possible with Windows 10 and 11 – the sole desktop operating systems currently receiving support from Microsoft. Unfortunately, users of the now outdated Windows 8.1 system can’t eliminate OneDrive.

Microsoft’s Stand on OneDrive

In the past, Microsoft insisted on OneDrive being an integral part of the Windows operating system and removal was not an option. This is resonant with Apple’s situation and it is speculated that the European ‘digital market law’ caused Microsoft to reconsider its decision.

Windows 11 European Users Granted More Control

In a recent development, European Windows 11 users can now remove various ‘system’ applications, including Bing search and even Edge. Microsoft confirms this, a breakthrough since a deep integration of the web browser and operating system previously made this seem impossible.