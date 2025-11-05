Motorola’s Slim Surprise: Edge 70 Launches Globally with Powerful Performance

Introduction to Motorola Edge 70

Motorola has officially launched its latest smartphone, the Edge 70, on the global stage. Originally introduced as the Moto X70 Air in China, this sleek and feature-packed device is now available in the United Kingdom, with broader availability expected across several European and Middle Eastern markets in the coming days.

Cutting-Edge Design and Display

The Edge 70 boasts an impressively thin profile at just 5.99mm. It features a 6.67-inch pOLED display offering a resolution of 2712 x 1220 pixels (1.5K). The screen supports a refresh rate of 120Hz and achieves a peak brightness of 4500 nits. Moreover, it supports HDR10+ and covers the full DCI-P3 color gamut, promising vibrant visuals. The display is safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, providing durability against daily wear and tear.

Photo by Motorola.

Powerhouse Performance

Under the hood, the Motorola Edge 70 is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, built on a 4nm process, ensuring efficient and exceptional performance. It is equipped with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and offers 512GB of internal flash storage. Running on Android 16, the smartphone promises a smooth and intuitive user experience.

Advanced Camera System

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Edge 70’s sophisticated camera setup. It includes a primary 50MP sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), paired with a 50MP ultra-wide module featuring a 120-degree field of view. For selfie lovers, a 50MP front camera with 4K video recording and autofocus will capture stunning self-portraits.

Battery and Additional Features

The smartphone is powered by a silicon-carbon battery with a capacity of 4800mAh, supporting 68W wired and 15W wireless charging. Designed for versatility and endurance, the Edge 70 meets IP68, IP69, and MIL-STD-810H standards, ensuring resilience against dust, water, and various environmental conditions.

Market Position and Pricing

Priced at 800 Euros, the Motorola Edge 70 enters the competitive market with a balance of high-end features packaged in a sleek design. Its launch signifies Motorola’s ongoing commitment to innovation within the smartphone industry, offering a device that meets demanding consumer needs.