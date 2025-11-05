Sharp’s Aquos Sense 10: A New Contender in the Smartphone Arena

A New Entry in the Smartphone Market

Sharp Corporation has unveiled its latest smartphone model, the Aquos Sense 10, which is set to hit the Japanese market on November 13, followed by launches in Taiwan, Indonesia, and Singapore. This release taps into the burgeoning mid-range smartphone segment, a critical area of growth as consumers worldwide seek devices that balance performance and affordability.

Technical Specifications and Features

The Aquos Sense 10 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, ensuring reliable performance for everyday tasks and gaming. It boasts a 6.1-inch Pro IGZO OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, offering a vibrant visual experience. The display supports a refresh rate of 120Hz, with adaptive capabilities reaching up to 240Hz, and a peak brightness of 1500 nits, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor usage.

Photo Sharp

Battery Life and Configurations

Equipped with a robust 5000 mAh battery, Sharp claims that the device can last up to two days on a single charge with ten hours of daily usage. It’s available in two configurations: one with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and another with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage, catering to different user needs.

Camera Capabilities and AI Features

The Aquos Sense 10 features a dual rear camera setup with a 50.3-megapixel sensor, including standard and wide-angle lenses, enhancing photography flexibility. The front-facing camera, with a 32 MP sensor, offers high-quality selfies and video calls. Sharp has integrated innovative AI features that improve image quality and voice clarity during calls.

Photo Sharp

Additional Features

The smartphone has several advanced features, such as NFC for contactless payments, face recognition, fingerprint authentication, Bluetooth 5.2, and dual speakers. It also includes eight new Photo Style filters to enhance your photography experience. The device meets the military-grade durability standard MIL-STD-810H and comes with water and dust resistance ratings IPX5, IPX8, and IP6X, ensuring reliability in various environments.

Pricing and Market Position

Starting at $400, the Aquos Sense 10 positions itself as a competitively priced option in its class, providing high-end features at a mid-range price point. As it enters markets in Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Singapore, it challenges existing players and aligns with the growing consumer demand for affordable yet high-performance smartphones.