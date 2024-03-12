Former Intel CEO Robert Swan Joins Micron Technology Board of Directors

Former Intel CEO, Robert Swan, Appointed to Micron Technology’s Board of Directors

Robert Swan, who served as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Intel somewhere between 2019 and 2021, initially held his position as the Chief Financial Officer. His transition to the CEO’s role was necessitated by the resignation of Brian Krzanich. As of February 2021, Patrick Gelsinger took over Intel’s helm, providing Swan with the opportunity to utilize his expertise in the Board of Directors at Micron Technology.

Swan’s Career after Intel to Present

Upon leaving Intel in 2021, Swan served as an Operational Partner at venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and worked as a director at Radial. This week, US memory manufacturer Micron Technology announced his appointment to their Board of Directors. Alongside his tenure at Intel, Micron acknowledged Swan’s stint as the Chief Financial Officer of eBay. Micron’s executives expressed a hopeful perspective, expecting Swan’s diverse experience to guide Micron in the right strategic direction and achieve future successes.

Swan’s Previous Board Experiences

Robert Swan previously served on the Boards of Directors at Intel, eBay, Applied Materials, and Skype. He continues to remain a board member at Nike and Flexport. Micron’s Board of Directors values Swan’s ability to manage a firm in a challenging market environment and cause innovations, both of which should directly benefit the company.