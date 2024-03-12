Insider Reveals Next PlayStation Exclusive to be Announced for PC, Turns Out It’s Not Bloodborne Again

As soon as Sony confirmed the PC version of Ghost of Tsushima, gamers have already started guessing which PlayStation exclusive game will be the next to be released on PC. The insider, Silknigth, may have the answer to this question.

According to Silknigth, The Last of Us Part II Remastered PC version is ready for announcement — being an improved edition of the adventure action game The Last of Us Part II by Naughty Dog, which was released on PS5 in January.

Per Silknigth’s claim, the confirmation of The Last of Us Part II Remastered for PC is set to be made in April. However, the release will have to wait longer than usual. In the comments, Silknigth noted that the port will be out before the second season of the show, pegged for 2025.

Silknigth has gained the community’s trust through accurate predictions for the already-mentioned PC version of Ghost of Tsushima as well as Microsoft’s multiplatform announcements (particularly about Hi-Fi Rush).

If Silknigth’s information comes to fruition, The Last of Us Part II Remastered will join the PC games collection of the franchise. The Last of Us Part I — a remake of the original The Last of Us — was released on Steam and the Epic Games Store in March 2023.

The remastered version of The Last of Us Part II offers slightly enhanced graphics, faster load times, designer commentaries, cut levels, a rogue-like No Return mode, a free-play guitar mode, and optional cosmetic content.

Despite the transfer, The Last of Us Part I was initially released on PC in a rather “rough” state, with the port being fixed over several months. Hopefully, Naughty Dog has learned from this and will avoid such mistakes with The Last of Us Part II Remastered.