Tecno Camon 30 Smartphones to Receive Three Years of Operating System Updates, up to Android 16

Leading smartphone and smart device brand Tecno has announced that their Camon 30 smartphone series will receive three years worth of system updates up to Android 16, accompanied by three years of security patch upgrades.

The mission of Tecno is to ensure data security, enhance the user experience, and provide a reliable and secure digital environment for their customers.

Beta Test for Android 15

Tecno will be among the first brands to offer their users an opportunity to beta test Android 15 on the Camon 30 Pro 5G smartphone. The subsequent updates and improvements will contribute to increasing the efficiency of the device.

Tecno Camon 30 Series

The Tecno Camon 30 series is already available for purchase in Russia. The flagship model, Camon 30 Premier 5G, features an advanced, all-focus system of four cameras boasting a 50 MP resolution and 4K/60 FPS video capture. It includes the primary camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor, a 70mm periscopic telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, a wide-angle lens offering a 114° view, and a front camera with eye-tracking autofocus. Both the primary camera and periscopic telephoto lens support optical stabilization.

Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G

The Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G also boasts flagship specifications. The device features a primary 50 MP camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor and optical stabilization. It can capture 4K 60 FPS video, not only on the primary camera but also on the ultra-wide and front cameras. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate processor, 12 GB of operating memory that can be expanded up to 24 GB, and a 512 GB flash drive.

Tecno Camon 30 5G Models

The Tecno Camon 30 5G and Camon 30 models come equipped with a 50 MP primary camera featuring optical stabilization, a 50 MP front camera with eye-tracking autofocus, and a 5000 mAh battery supporting fast charging up to 70W.