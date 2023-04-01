Asus Phone Won’t Turn On? Here’s How You Can Fix It

In today’s fast-paced world, smartphones have become an essential part of our lives, and we rely on them for almost everything, from staying connected with friends and family to managing our work and daily routines. However, sometimes even the most reliable phones can encounter issues, and one of the most frustrating ones is when your Asus phone won’t turn on. This problem can arise due to several reasons, ranging from software glitches to hardware issues. In this post, we will explore the possible causes of why your Asus phone may not be turning on and suggest some potential solutions to help you get your device up and running again.

Why your Asus phone won’t turn on

There could be several reasons why your Asus phone won’t turn on, including:

Dead battery: If your phone’s battery is completely drained, it won’t turn on until it’s charged. Charging issues: If your phone isn’t charging properly, it might not turn on even if it’s plugged in. This could be due to a faulty charging cable, adapter, or charging port. Power button issues: If your phone’s power button is stuck or damaged, it might not respond when you try to turn it on. Software issues: If there’s a software glitch or bug, it could prevent your phone from turning on. This could be caused by an app that’s crashing, a recent software update that’s causing compatibility issues, or malware/virus infections. Hardware issues: If there’s a hardware issue with your phone, such as a damaged motherboard, broken screen, or faulty battery, it could prevent your phone from turning on. Water damage: If your phone has been exposed to water or other liquids, it could cause damage to the internal components and prevent your phone from turning on.

It’s important to identify the root cause of the issue in order to determine the best course of action to fix it. In some cases, simple troubleshooting steps like charging the phone or restarting it might solve the issue. However, if there’s a more serious hardware problem, professional repair or replacement may be necessary.

How to fix Asus phone that won’t turn on

Here are some steps you can take to troubleshoot and potentially fix the issue:

Charge your phone: Your phone’s battery might be drained, so try plugging it in to charge for at least 30 minutes before attempting to turn it on again. Check your power button: Ensure that your power button isn’t stuck or damaged. Press it firmly and see if it responds. Force restart your phone: Press and hold the power button and volume down button simultaneously for 10-20 seconds until the phone vibrates or the Asus logo appears. Release the buttons and wait for the phone to restart. Remove external accessories: If you have any external accessories connected to your phone, such as a case or headphones, remove them and try turning on your phone again. Boot into safe mode: If your phone turns on in safe mode, then it could be a third-party app causing the issue. To boot into safe mode, press and hold the power button until the Asus logo appears, then release it and immediately press and hold the volume down button until the phone boots into safe mode. Perform a factory reset: If none of the above steps work, then you may need to perform a factory reset. Please note that this will erase all data on your phone, so be sure to back up your important data before proceeding. To perform a factory reset, follow these steps:

Press and hold the power button and volume up button simultaneously until the Asus logo appears.

Use the volume buttons to navigate to “Recovery Mode” and press the power button to select it.

Use the volume buttons to navigate to “Wipe data/factory reset” and press the power button to select it.

Follow the on-screen instructions to confirm the factory reset.

I hope these steps help you resolve the issue with your Asus phone not turning on. If none of these steps work, then it could be a hardware issue, and you may need to take your phone to a professional for repair or replacement.

FAQ

What should I do if my Asus phone won’t turn on after charging it?

If your phone won’t turn on after charging it, try holding down the power button and volume down button simultaneously for 10-20 seconds until the phone vibrates or the Asus logo appears. If this doesn’t work, try removing any external accessories and charging it again.

Can a software issue cause my Asus phone to not turn on?

Yes, a software issue could be the cause of your phone not turning on. It could be due to a software glitch, app crashes, or malware/virus infections. In such cases, try booting your phone in safe mode, performing a factory reset or seeking assistance from a professional.

What should I do if my Asus phone has water damage and won’t turn on?

If your phone has water damage, it could cause damage to the internal components and prevent it from turning on. In such cases, it’s best to avoid turning on the phone and seek assistance from a professional as soon as possible.

Is it possible to fix my Asus phone if it won’t turn on due to hardware issues?

It depends on the specific hardware issue. If the issue is with the battery, screen, or charging port, it may be possible to repair or replace the component to fix the issue. However, if the issue is with the motherboard or other critical components, it may be difficult or impossible to fix the issue and you may need to replace the phone.