Announced after weeks of teasers, the Find X9 Ultra is Oppo’s most ambitious camera phone to date. The headline feature is the dual 200MP Hasselblad setup: a main sensor close to one inch in size, paired with a second 200MP telephoto that offers roughly 3x optical zoom and, per Oppo, 36% better light intake than last year’s Find X8 Ultra. A 50MP periscope reaches 10x optical zoom, while a 50MP ultrawide and 50MP selfie camera round out the system.

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra in Tundra Umber. Image: 9to5Google

Under the faux-leather back — offered in Earth Tundra, Polar Glacier and Velvet Sand Canyon — sits the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, LPDDR5X memory and UFS 4.1 storage. The 6.78-inch OLED runs at 3168×1440 and 144Hz, and Oppo says the panel can drop to 1 nit for nighttime use. IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings cover full submersion and hot-water spray. Software is ColorOS 16.

Pricing and availability

Pre-orders opened in the UK and across Europe on April 13. The official prices are £1,759 in the UK and €1,999 in the eurozone — putting the Find X9 Ultra in the same bracket as the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and Xiaomi 15 Ultra on price. Sales begin April 21.

The 7,050mAh silicon-carbon battery is one of the largest shipped in a flagship this year; 9to5Google’s hands-on report initially cited 7,500mAh, but Oppo’s own spec sheet lists 7,050mAh. Charging is 100W wired and 50W wireless — fast, but no faster than last year’s model. An ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor replaces the older optical reader.

Context

The Find X8 Ultra launched in April 2025 with a single 50MP main sensor and a 50MP 3x periscope. Oppo has essentially quadrupled the main-sensor resolution and added a second 200MP telephoto — the first shipping phone with dual 200MP cameras. Hasselblad continues to tune color science and portrait modes, now the fourth year of the partnership.

US buyers are out of luck again. Oppo has not sold phones in the US for years, and the Find X9 Ultra carries no FCC certification. Parallel imports and unlocked global units will appear, but without carrier support (no C-band 5G, no VoLTE on Verizon) they remain compromises.

What’s next

Independent camera reviews after April 21 will be the real test — whether the dual 200MP approach delivers a meaningful edge over Samsung’s and Apple’s single-flagship sensors.

Sources: 9to5Google, Notebookcheck, Gizmochina, GSMArena.